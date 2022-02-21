Viral Embrace: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Have a Moment at the NBA All-Star Game (Watch)

After the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Michael Jordan and LeBron James had a moment. Jordan was the last player introduced, surprising many by flying up from Florida following his appearance at the Daytona 500. The former Chicago Bulls star and the current Lakers star shared a hug on the floor, as cameras soaked it in.

LeBron 🤝 MJ What a moment #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/m4LJAzXeUn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

Then this from James later…

James hit the fadeaway over Zach Levine and Joel Embid to win the game in front of his hometown crowd.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of that moment any better,” he told reporters afterward.

Below, James comments on his moment with MJ (at the 4:18 mark), draining the game winning shot (at the 0:21 mark), plus his thoughts on Steph Curry’s historic night, spending the All-Star weekend with his childhood friends for the first time ever, and much more: