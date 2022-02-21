Viral Embrace: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Have a Moment at the NBA All-Star Game (Watch)

*Two generations of GOATness shared an embrace at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday evening and instantly went viral, before one of them went on to go viral again for his last second shot to win the game … on his hometown court.
LeBron 🤝 MJ
What a moment #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/m4LJAzXeUn
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022
Then this from James later…
James hit the fadeaway over Zach Levine and Joel Embid to win the game in front of his hometown crowd.
“I couldn’t have dreamt of that moment any better,” he told reporters afterward.
Below, James comments on his moment with MJ (at the 4:18 mark), draining the game winning shot (at the 0:21 mark), plus his thoughts on Steph Curry’s historic night, spending the All-Star weekend with his childhood friends for the first time ever, and much more: