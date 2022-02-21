Monday, February 21, 2022
Viral Embrace: Michael Jordan, LeBron James Have a Moment at the NBA All-Star Game (Watch)

Lebron James, Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan and LeBron James interact after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

*Two generations of GOATness shared an embrace at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday evening and instantly went viral, before one of them went on to go viral again for his last second shot to win the game … on his hometown court.

After the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Michael Jordan and LeBron James had a moment.  Jordan was the last player introduced, surprising many by flying up from Florida following his appearance at the Daytona 500. The former Chicago Bulls star and the current Lakers star shared a hug on the floor, as cameras soaked it in.

Then this from James later…

James hit the fadeaway over Zach Levine and Joel Embid to win the game in front of his hometown crowd.

“I couldn’t have dreamt of that moment any better,” he told reporters afterward.

Below, James comments on his moment with MJ (at the 4:18 mark), draining the game winning shot (at the 0:21 mark), plus his thoughts on Steph Curry’s historic night, spending the All-Star weekend with his childhood friends for the first time ever, and much more:

