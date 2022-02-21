Tamar Braxton Reacts After Pal Todrick Hall Calls Her ‘A Drag Queen Trapped Inside A Woman’s Body’ [VIDEO]

*Tamar Braxton has responded to artist and influencer Todrick Hall calling her a drag queen on a recent “Celebrity Big Brother” episode.

“It’s so funny because I think her personality sometimes supersedes her talent and sometimes people focus on that,” he told fellow housemates on the show, as reported by Shine My Crown. “She is deemed ‘extra’ and stuff. She’s basically, like to me, a gay man or drag queen trapped in a woman’s body. She’s hilarious. She’s so funny to me.”

Hall continued, “She can cook. Her voice is out of control. Her range … she can sing so high. She can belt so high. There’s not a note I know of that she can’t sing.”

Following his comments, Braxton made clear that there is no love lost between the two.

I’m not falling out with my REAL friend over a TV show!! We will talk when he leave the house. This is all terrible 💔 #CBBUS3 — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) February 17, 2022

“I’m not falling out with my REAL friend over a TV show!! We will talk when he leave the house. This is all terrible,” Braxton wrote in a tweet — see above.

“I doubt that he means what he’s saying,” she continued in a separate tweet that included a video clip he sent her. “He sent me this RIGHT before going into the house. That place can bring the crazy out of people when they really wanna win! I’m sure it’s all just game … at least I hope.”

Watch the clip Hall sent the singer below.

Hall is reportedly one of the least favorite housemates on the show this season.

“Celebrity Big Brother” airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.