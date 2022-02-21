‘No Exit’ Star Talks Plot Twists & Filming Conditions | Watch

*How far will you go for a stranger?

When a young woman named Darby (Havana Rose Liu) is en route to a family emergency she finds herself stranded in a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. Among the strangers is Ed (Dennis Haysbert). Who seems to be just an ordinary military man that has a natural knack to defend and control any problem. He’s accompanied by his wife, Sandi (Dale Dickey) and two young gents. All is well until Darby stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in. This twist sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper in “No Exit.”

EUR sat down with Haysbert to talk about his character and how he became involved in the film.

TD: The film takes place in the middle of a huge snow storm. What were the filming conditions like? Were you filming in the mountains with unfavorable weather conditions?

DH: It was all smoke and mirrors mostly. We were on a stage but the crew did such a great job that I don’t have a problem telling people that. It was a very closed environment. You just kind of felt like you were in a snow-globe.

TD: What exactly attracted you to “No Exit?”

DH: I’ve never done anything like it before! It’s a mystery-thriller and I’ve always wanted to be a part of one. And the people I’d be working with. It was amazing! The director, Damien Power, and these young and upcoming actors did a stellar job. And Dale, who is a beautiful and talented actress, plays my wife. It was a great time!

20th Century Studios’ suspense thriller “No Exit” debuts exclusively as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and internationally as a Disney+ and Star+ original on February 25.