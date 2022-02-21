Monday, February 21, 2022
Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31: He Was an ‘Inspiration to so Many’

By Ny MaGee
Jamal Edwards  (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

*Music pioneer Jamal Edwards has died at age 31.

As reported by PEOPLE, Edwards helped launched the careers of various British artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Rita Ora. Jamal’s mother, Brenda Edwards confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media Monday. 

“It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she wrote on Twitter. “Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the center of our world.”

“As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss,” Brenda — a host on the UK daytime show “Loose Women”continued. “I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a photo of Edwards on Twitter along with the caption  “Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today,” the royal couple wrote in their post. “His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince’s Trust, were an inspiration to so many.”

Singer Rita Ora shared an image of herself and Jamal on Instagram, writing in her caption, “My first ever interview was with you.”

“Jamal, Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I’m devastated. No words can describe how grateful I am to of been in your presence,” she wrote. “Thank you for all you ever showed me.”

Multiple reports have noted that it’s not immediately clear what illness Edwards suffered from.

In his last Instagram post on Feb. 17, Edwards, who started off as a YouTuber, wished Sheeran a happy birthday, writing: “Blessed to have you in my life brother. You know you’ve been mates a long time when you lose count on the years!”

“We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline,” a statement posted to YouTube’s official Twitter account said, as reported by NBC News. “Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community,” it said.

“Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken,” actor Adam Deacon said in a tweet. “Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would.”

“Rest in Peace, Jamal Edwards. To think how many dreams were fulfilled and how much potential was discovered because of your platform and work,” comedian Munya Chawawa said in a tweet. “What an incredible legacy; thank you.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

