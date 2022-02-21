Mo’Nique On Netflix Lawsuit and Tyler Perry Drama: Interview with TS Madison | WATCH

*The legendary Mo’Nique recently joined TS Madison and did she bring the heat! She opened an interview about the falling through of her past shows, her Netflix lawsuit, and drama with Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. The Queen of Comedy said that Tyler Perry agreed to meet with her on two conditions: she would have to come without Sidney Hicks – her husband and manager – and publicly apologize for accusing them (Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey) of being responsible for the demise of her thriving career.

On the season finale of @TurntOutWithTs #TurntOutWithTsMadison @moworldwide sat down with @TsMadisonatl1 for an in depth conversation about being blackballed and Tyler Perry wanting her to apologize to him and Oprah. Again WHERE THEY DO THAT AT?! pic.twitter.com/KnohsuLjdx — 🎥 Is It On Action News💄 (@TsMadisonNews1) February 16, 2022

Mo’Nique explained that it is sad that a Black woman goes unheard for speaking out and only gets the desired attention. Only then does society realize that she was right and proceed to make a movie regarding the sad story. She gave examples of Black women who have been through such tragic circumstances, from Hazel Scott to Fannie Lou Hamer and Hattie McDaniel, who died taking the suitable stand, and no one listened until their death. Society is filled with Black women, all sad, unhealthy looking and heartbroken. Despite everyone knowing that their suffering is built on fighting for the proper morals and values, no one dares say anything.

With so many people asking her (Mo’Nique) if she hates Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels, her answer is “No.” She says that she and her husband don’t hate the mentioned people but love them like their siblings – brothers and sisters. As she recounts her husband’s words, she says that Sidney Hicks always reminds her that they are not calling out anybody out but instead calling them to speak and listen to anything helpful in making things right and improving the community. It is time for people to stop running and hiding what they consider their power.