Kimberly Battle-Walters Denu Named New Provost At Westmont College

*Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California announces the appointment of Kimberly Battle-Walters Denu as the school’s new provost beginning August 1, 2022.

“We’re grateful to hire Kim Denu, a gifted leader, global scholar and a recognized educator with 25 years of executive leadership experience in Christian higher education,” says President Gayle D. Beebe. “Deeply committed to her Christian faith, she brings a high level of integrity and a lengthy, proven track record of leading strong teams as an accomplished administrator and collaborator with both academic institutions and national organizations. She possesses the education, leadership and global experience and awareness we expect in our chief academic officer.”

A product of Christian higher education, Denu believes strongly in the value of institutions like Westmont, which can “speak to cultural matters, ameliorate social issues, and bring hope to hopeless situations.” She seeks to uphold Westmont’s academic integrity and the Christian mission of the college while building an atmosphere in which faculty and students feel valued, respected, seen and heard.

“It will be my great privilege to partner with Dr. Beebe, the faculty, and the entire Westmont community as we seek dynamic solutions and collaborative partnerships in the years ahead. I look forward to working with this incredible team of people committed to rigorous academics and a deep love for God expressed through our education to students from all over the world,” she says.

An ordained minister, she currently serves as interim director at the District Church in Washington, D.C. In the past year, Denu, who comes from four generations of pastors, considered entering full-time ministry. Read More Here.

Westmont College, located in Santa Barbara, Calif., is an undergraduate, residential, Christian, liberal arts community serving God’s kingdom by cultivating thoughtful scholars, grateful servants and faithful leaders for global engagement with the academy, church and world.

source: Scott Craig – westmont.edu