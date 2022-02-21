Family Dollar Recalls Products After Rodent Infestation, Closes 400 Stores [VIDEO]

*A rodent infestation at a Family Dollar warehouse in Arkansas has prompted the discount chain to recall a wide range of products and temporarily close more than 400 stores in six states.

The states include Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Here’s more from ABC News:

Live rodents, dead rodents in “various stages of decay,” rodent feces and urine, “evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors,” dead birds and bird droppings were found inside a Family Dollar distribution center in Arkansas during an inspection January, according to the FDA.

More than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered from the Arkansas distribution center following a fumigation around that time, according to the agency. There is evidence this has been a persisting issue at the facility for far longer, the FDA said.

Per the report, “more than 2,300 rodents were collected between March 29 and Sept. 17, 2021, according to the FDA.”

OTHER NEWS: WATCH As Helicopter Crashes Off Crowded Miami Beach Barely Missing Beachgoers

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk,” Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, Judith McMeekin, said in a statement.

The contaminated products include “human foods (including dietary supplements (vitamin, herbal and mineral supplements), cosmetics (skin care products, baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes), animal foods (kibble, pet treats, wild bird seed), medical devices (feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, nasal care products) and over-the-counter (OTC) medications (pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, other medications for both adults and children).”

Per the report, “rodent contamination may cause salmonella and infectious diseases,” the FDA said.

Consumers who purchased any of these products after Jan. 1, 2021, are urged not to use them and to contact the company for more information.

The FDA is working with Family Dollar to create a recall list that will be posted on the company’s website.