Monday, February 21, 2022
Candace Owens Calls for U.S. Troops to Invade Canada Amid Truckers Protest

By Ny MaGee
*Conservative commentator Candace Owens has called on the U.S. government to send troops to Canada to “deal with the tyrannical reign of Justin Trudeau Castro” amid protests over the vaccine mandate. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to the demonstration by invoking emergency powers, “and police have since moved to disperse crowds by making more than a hundred arrests and moving vehicles blocking vehicles,” per Mediaite

Owens claims Trudeau “has fundamentally declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadian protesters and those who have supported them financially.”

Owens previously suggested the U.S. invade Australia because of the country’s strict Covid-related restrictions.

“When do we deploy troops to Australia? When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?” she said in October.

Meanwhile, Owens announced recently that she and her husband George Farmer are expecting their second child.

Owens shared the news on social media with photos of her and Farmer and their son.

“Family of 4. #July2022,” wrote Owens on Twitter.

 

 A separate post of the family on Instagram was captioned with the lyrics to “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis.

“Do what you love and call it work, Throw a little money in the plate at church, Send your prayers up and your roots down deep, And add a few limbs to your family tree… #FamilyofFour #July2022”

The political commentator wed Farmer in 2019 after a brief courtship. They welcomed their first child, a son, in January 2021.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

