WATCH As Helicopter Crashes Off Crowded Miami Beach Barely Missing Beachgoers

By Fisher Jack
Miami Beach Helicopter crash
Miami Beach Helicopter crash

*A helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon, law enforcement said. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. near 10th St.

The video footage was shared by the police department showing the helicopter falling out of the sky rapidly as beachgoers were having a regular day in the sun.

According to authorities, no casualties were reported, but two people who are in stable condition were transported to the hospital.

