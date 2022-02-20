Warriors’ Draymond Green Burglarized During Super Bowl – $1M in Jewelry Stolen

*Golden State Warriors forward #DraymondGreen’s L.A. home was looted during #SuperBowl weekend, and the crooks made off with over $1,000,000 worth of valuables, including watches and jewelry.

According to TMZ Sports, law enforcement sources claim the house was hit while the 31-year-old attended Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

When Green returned home later that night, he discovered someone had busted their way into his home and made off with his goods.

A police investigation is currently underway. No arrests have been made.

We pray he had the items insured. If not, oh well. 🙁

