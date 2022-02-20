Sunday, February 20, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘Uncharted’ Actress Says Replicating Stunts was Difficult | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

“Uncharted” is the new Sony Entertainment film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Based on the popular video game series of the same name. The movie takes viewers on a quest for five billion in gold treasure that includes lots of high-powered action along with a global backdrop. We meet Nathan Drake (Holland), a streetwise pickpocketing bartender, and a mysterious stranger, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). The duo battles a vicious treasure hunter, Mocanda (Antonio Banderas) with vast resources.

Actress Sophia Taylor Ali plays Chloe Frazer, a woman connected to Sully who is hunting for the treasure too. Ali said her character is a “secretive badass who is extremely sure of herself. She doesn’t need anyone. She’s a good example of strong.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Texas Lt. Gov’s Diabolical Plan for Univ. Instructors Who Teach Critical Race Theory

Uncharted
Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali star in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED. Photo by: Clay Enos

“Uncharted” features some impressive stunt sequences. We talked with Ali about the difficulty of replicating a stunt multiple times on-camera.

“Initially, the workouts were just strength training. But, once I got to set, and they began choreography, though challenging at first, once I picked it up, I was locked in,” said Ali. It became tricky for the actress when it was time to film the stunts because she didn’t realize she would need to repeat her movements precisely the same way each time.

Uncharted
Tati Gabrielle and Pingi Moli star in Columbia Pictures UNCHARTED. photo by: Clay Enos

“When you get there, and you’re sliding across cars and stuff, trying to be consistent every time. You have to do the same slide. How do you control that? Somehow I did it. I don’t even know how. I may have blacked out,” said Ali.

We first meet Chole when Nathan and Sully end up in Barcelona, Spain. For Ali, working there was one of her favorite things about filming, “The resort was wonderful. It felt like a vacation even though we were working.” The rehearsals were also really special for her, “when we went to shoot the scene in the plane” – referring to a scene that opens the film which features Nate hanging off the back of a cargo rack with a parachute attached in midair – “we would all be there, without all the cameras around. So it wasn’t as serious. It allowed us to bond,” said Ali.

“Uncharted” is available exclusively in theatres now.

Previous articleWarriors’ Draymond Green Burglarized During Super Bowl – $1M in Jewelry Stolen
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO