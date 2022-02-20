‘Uncharted’ Actress Says Replicating Stunts was Difficult | Watch

“Uncharted” is the new Sony Entertainment film starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Based on the popular video game series of the same name. The movie takes viewers on a quest for five billion in gold treasure that includes lots of high-powered action along with a global backdrop. We meet Nathan Drake (Holland), a streetwise pickpocketing bartender, and a mysterious stranger, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). The duo battles a vicious treasure hunter, Mocanda (Antonio Banderas) with vast resources.

Actress Sophia Taylor Ali plays Chloe Frazer, a woman connected to Sully who is hunting for the treasure too. Ali said her character is a “secretive badass who is extremely sure of herself. She doesn’t need anyone. She’s a good example of strong.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Texas Lt. Gov’s Diabolical Plan for Univ. Instructors Who Teach Critical Race Theory

“Uncharted” features some impressive stunt sequences. We talked with Ali about the difficulty of replicating a stunt multiple times on-camera.

“Initially, the workouts were just strength training. But, once I got to set, and they began choreography, though challenging at first, once I picked it up, I was locked in,” said Ali. It became tricky for the actress when it was time to film the stunts because she didn’t realize she would need to repeat her movements precisely the same way each time.

“When you get there, and you’re sliding across cars and stuff, trying to be consistent every time. You have to do the same slide. How do you control that? Somehow I did it. I don’t even know how. I may have blacked out,” said Ali.

We first meet Chole when Nathan and Sully end up in Barcelona, Spain. For Ali, working there was one of her favorite things about filming, “The resort was wonderful. It felt like a vacation even though we were working.” The rehearsals were also really special for her, “when we went to shoot the scene in the plane” – referring to a scene that opens the film which features Nate hanging off the back of a cargo rack with a parachute attached in midair – “we would all be there, without all the cameras around. So it wasn’t as serious. It allowed us to bond,” said Ali.

“Uncharted” is available exclusively in theatres now.