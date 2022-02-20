Sunday, February 20, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Steve Harvey’s Priceless Reaction After Disapproval by A ‘Family Feud’ Contestant | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Steve Harvey Family Feud (screenshot)
Steve Harvey Family Feud (screenshot)

*Steve Harvey, the Family Feud Show host, loves being in the know – it gives him control. However, when he doesn’t, which rarely happens, things can get a little tense which was the case recently.

The host asked the contestants to name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of. Linda from the Morrow family instantly hit the red buzzer and gave her answer – bows/hair – followed by Shardae from the Estep family, whose answer was “her husband.”

However, the last answer didn’t sound right with Steve Harvey, who went into a brief moment of shock before confessing that he didn’t know that Miss Piggy had a husband.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Urban Echelon Club: Venturing into the Uncharted World of NFTs/Non-Fungible Tokens

Shardae proceeded to prove her host wrong regarding Miss Piggy’s love life. As it turns out, Shardae’s answer was correct, considering that the character dates a frog. The audience watching from home on YouTube quickly gathered in the comment section to discuss the hilarious moment. The incident also led to another discussion in which the fans debated whether Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog were a couple. One of the fans said that he doesn’t think the two characters are married.

However, at the end of The Muppets Take Manhattans (1984 film), which features Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog, these two characters vow to exchange their vows and get married in the presence of all Muppets – making Shardae right. Although Steve Harvey didn’t immediately let go of the hilarious moment, it was exciting for him, the contestants, and the fans – a rare moment of the great host being mocked by the board as some fans commented. Another fan added that the Family Feud Show is one of their best – makes them happy – and it is even better than humorous Steve Harvey is the host (his personality is also great, according to the fan).

Previous articleEUR Video News: 3 Suspects Rob, Shoot Man Inside His Brooklyn Apartment
Next article‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to END in June! ‘The Sherri Shepherd Show’ to Replace it: REPORT
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -
denzel washington

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

denzel washington chadwick boseman

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

denzel washington ellen pompao

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

denzel washington and frances mcdormand new york film festival 2021

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO