Lauren London Trends After Being Body Shamed by Twitter Trolls

*Lauren London recently became a trending topic on Twitter after some gross men tried to body shame her after pics/clips from an upcoming Netflix film were released.

Most people indeed have an audacity today, but men who body shame women are more annoying. Netflix recently revealed a huge trailer of 28 films set to premiere on the platform (streaming) in 2022.

One of these films is a comedy film that will be starring Lauren London, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Deon Cole and Mike Epps, among others. The film features an interracial couple visiting each other’s families and is directed by Kenya Barris (Black-ish).

After the death of Nipsey Hussle, and the birth of her second-born Kross, Lauren has been trying to find her way into the acting world. Sadly, the internet hasn’t been friendly to her, especially her current looks. Despite being gorgeous in her current body, some men took to the internet to body shame her after releasing the 2022 comedy trailer by Netflix. The internet soon gathered the body-shaming culprits. The disgusting behavior – publicly disrespecting a woman’s body – shows more about the kind of men, which applies to Lizzo and the rest.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Lauren faces heat from these body-shaming internet users. She experienced the same in October 2020 when some people kept commenting about her weight on her pictures. However, the “Games People Play” actress heavily clapped back at the time.

Fine women gettin fat this the real pandemic. pic.twitter.com/vejN1LbiOS — Supreme 🥷🏾 (@GodBodyTay) February 4, 2022

As it is with every woman, London gained some baby weight after welcoming her baby, which, combined with her late partner’s death in 2016, made her the troll’s victim. The pressure, however, became too much, and she had to express her concerns in an Instagram post about how she has always received compliments about her incredible looks. Still, today, the trolls have found an opportunity to bring her down regardless of the surrounding circumstances.

The flick follows a new couple in the hands of their families in the midst of trying to experience modern love and family dynamics – clashing cultures, generational differences and societal expectations. As for the trolls, did it ever occur to them that she gained some weight to fit into the role, or she probably is comfortable and happy with her current weight? With the ongoing pandemic, the least we can do is allow others peace of mind and happiness as well all strive to survive.