Sunday, February 20, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Lauren London Trends After Being Body Shamed by Twitter Trolls

By Fisher Jack
0

Lauren London - Jonah Hill
Lauren London – Jonah Hill / via Netflix

*Lauren London recently became a trending topic on Twitter after some gross men tried to body shame her after pics/clips from an upcoming Netflix film were released.

Most people indeed have an audacity today, but men who body shame women are more annoying. Netflix recently revealed a huge trailer of 28 films set to premiere on the platform (streaming) in 2022.

One of these films is a comedy film that will be starring Lauren London, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Deon Cole and Mike Epps, among others. The film features an interracial couple visiting each other’s families and is directed by Kenya Barris (Black-ish).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Blac Chyna’s Attorney Issues Warning to Rob Kardashian – She’s Coming for Him

After the death of Nipsey Hussle, and the birth of her second-born Kross, Lauren has been trying to find her way into the acting world. Sadly, the internet hasn’t been friendly to her, especially her current looks. Despite being gorgeous in her current body, some men took to the internet to body shame her after releasing the 2022 comedy trailer by Netflix. The internet soon gathered the body-shaming culprits. The disgusting behavior – publicly disrespecting a woman’s body – shows more about the kind of men, which applies to Lizzo and the rest.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Lauren faces heat from these body-shaming internet users. She experienced the same in October 2020 when some people kept commenting about her weight on her pictures. However, the “Games People Play” actress heavily clapped back at the time.

As it is with every woman, London gained some baby weight after welcoming her baby, which, combined with her late partner’s death in 2016, made her the troll’s victim. The pressure, however, became too much, and she had to express her concerns in an Instagram post about how she has always received compliments about her incredible looks. Still, today, the trolls have found an opportunity to bring her down regardless of the surrounding circumstances.

The flick follows a new couple in the hands of their families in the midst of trying to experience modern love and family dynamics – clashing cultures, generational differences and societal expectations. As for the trolls, did it ever occur to them that she gained some weight to fit into the role, or she probably is comfortable and happy with her current weight? With the ongoing pandemic, the least we can do is allow others peace of mind and happiness as well all strive to survive.

Previous articleThe Associated Press Examines NBA History as League Celebrates 75
Next articleHere’s How to Watch Today’s 2022 NBA All-Star Game | VIDEOs
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO