Sunday, February 20, 2022
Juwaun Howard Tells Why He Took Swipe Wisconsin Coach | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*If you missed it, on Sunday (02-20-22), Juwan Howard got physical with another coach after his team’s bitter loss in a basketball game and ended up in a nasty fight. Not a good look.

Howard, the University of Michigan’s men’s basketball head coach got into it Sunday while shaking hands with Wisconsin Badgers‘ head coach, Greg Gard. The Badgers beat the Wolverines 77-63 in a hard-fought game.

During a post-game press conference, Howard said he was expressing his frustration to Gard about a late-game timeout he’d taken — at which point, Gard started to touch him in a way that Howard felt was totally unnecessary.

It certainly sounds like Howard’s claiming self-defense, but the reality is he’s the one who took the swipe well after Gard was removed from the situation. Don’t be surprised if a suspension against Howard is announced shortly.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Brian Flores (Who is Suing the NFL for Racial Discrimination) Hired by Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s the backstory via TMZ:

While UoW’s HC, Greg Gard, approached JH in the lineup … he appeared to get snubbed by the latter — which made him start to get in Juwan’s face, as the two of them began yapping back and forth.

Soon, it became clear this was going beyond words … as other coaches and players had to rush between them to break up a face-off. Juwan wasn’t done yet though … in an apparent effort to reach Gard, he took what looked to be an open-hand swing at one of the Wisconsin assistant coaches, and made contact. It was all caught on camera, of course.

Fisher Jack

