*Police have released photos of three suspects wanted for a home invasion in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a woman came to the door of the 39-year-old man’s apartment on Voorhies Avenue in Sheepshead Bay around 2 p.m. on Saturday and told the victim that he didn’t pay his monthly dues. Watch report (below) for MORE details.

