Saturday, February 19, 2022
COVID-19/Coronavirus

Actor Rockmond Dunbar Sues Disney & Fox TV Over Vaccine Mandate Firing

By Fisher Jack
Rockmond Dunbar (Getty)
*#RockmondDunbar sues Disney and 20th Television over vaccine mandate. The ‘9-1-1’ actor is accusing the studios of discrimination based on race and religion.

You may remember back in November reports surfaced that the star was leaving the popular series indefinitely over COVID vaccine regulations. Dunbar later explained that “[He] applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by [his] employer.”

According to the suit, Rockmond claims he submitted paperwork seeking both a religious and medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. He says producers assured him they wanted him to remain on the show, and that his schedule would be adjusted to accommodate him being unvaccinated. But according to the suit that never happened. Rockmond claims that the studios not only refused to accommodate his vaccine exemption requests, but they went on to deliberately make it sound like he was an anti-vaxxer.

Fisher Jack

