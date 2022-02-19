Saturday, February 19, 2022
Erykah Badu Drops ‘Underwater P*ssy’ Incense Ahead Of ‘Baduizm’ 25th Anniv. Celebration

By Fisher Jack
*Erykah Badu recently dropped a limited-edition version of her Badu Premium Incense dubbed “Underwater P*ssy.” The release comes ahead and in honor of her debut album “Badsuizm.”

The latest drop was released on Feb 11, 2.22 p.m. CST and comprises handmade and sundried incense made from herbs and essential oils as described on Badu World Market – the mystical artist’s website. The incense packaging also features art by Jackie Musial, a reputable multidisciplinary illustrator.

Each incense pack costs $60 and comes with 20 sticks for every box. In a video posted last Friday, Badu showed her fans the incense’s packaging ahead of the big launch. The front of the box shows the songstress in a beautiful camo-print headwrap, while the back has an inscription ‘Baduizm 25” – highlighting the artist’s award-winning album at the 1997 Grammy. The album remains a cultural reset to date due to its iconic songs popular among the young and old fans, such as Next Lifetime, On & On and Otherside of the Game.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Erykah Badu Apologizes for Sharing Video from Barack Obama’s Birthday Bash

According to MADAMENOIRE‘s past coverage, Badussy – Badu P*ssy’s first incense drop launched in early 2020 sold out in 19 minutes. The songstress at the time described the scent of the incense as an olfactory tribute that she finds as a superpower. Badu prefers going command to get the most from her vaginal scent and fragrance. Eventually, she burned some of her underwear as she didn’t need them most of the time. She used the ash she got to create the fragrance.

In an interview with 10 Magazine, she mentioned the urban legend that her pussy changes men, explaining why men she loves and who love her change lives and jobs. The latest vaginal fragrance is still in stock, but it would be great to get your pack today since it is a limited edition!

Previous articleBlac Chyna’s Attorney Issues Warning to Rob Kardashian – She’s Coming for Him
Fisher Jack

