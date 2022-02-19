Saturday, February 19, 2022
Uh Oh! Chris Brown Subject of Alleged Battery Investigations in Miami Beach | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Chris Brown (Getty)
*According to reports obtained by @NBC6, the Miami Beach Police are investigating assault allegations made by a second woman who claims she was involved in a 2020 Incident with #ChrisBrown. If you recall, we reported recently that the first initial woman filed a lawsuit last month after she claimed she was drugged and raped by the singer while at a party on a yacht that was docked near #Diddy‘s home on Dec. 30, 2020.

Police reports obtained Wednesday show the second victim was at the same party but decided to leave because she was not comfortable. The report continued stating two days later, the same woman, along with a friend, was invited to meet at Chris’ Miami Beach hotel suite when he approached her and allegedly shoved one of his fingers in her mouth, which had a white powdery substance on it.

The woman said after that, she blacked out for several hours and woke up in the suite without her friends or cellphone. Following the incident, the woman filed a report with Miami Beach Police after learning about a lawsuit filed in January by the initial woman who was at the same party she left. Attorney #ArielMitchell is representing both women in a lawsuit.

