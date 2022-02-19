‘Bel-Air’ Stars Talk About Their Roles As Uncle Phil & Aunt Viv | Watch

*The iconic ‘90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” has made its return to TV. The reboot “Bel-Air” will look a lot different from the original.

“Bel-Air” has the same characters and storyline but this time the show will be an hour drama versus a 30-minute sitcom.

The new show allows for the story to be told with a more serious and dramatic tone.

We had the chance to talk with the new Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes), about how they made the characters their own without losing the essence of the first uncle and aunt. The originally Philip Banks was played by the late James Avery.

“I just felt what we’re doing is complimenting what James did with our show,” said Holmes about playing Mr. Banks. “I just try to make it as authentic as I can. For me I’m not trying to duplicate what he did. Most fans of shows that have reboots aren’t always pleased with the news of the show coming back. They are skeptical about the show and the actors playing the characters they were used to seeing. Especially when it is a beloved character like Uncle Phil. He left a great blueprint.”

The show also has more focus on real-life drama young urban adults face today.

“What makes this show really special is Will Smith as the character and everyone loves him already…to see him get in trouble with the police it hits different today. I would love that we’re creating a new conversation about where is the allowance for young Black boys to be young Black boys,” said Freeman.

Viewers will be please and entertained with the new direction of “Bel-Air.”



Don’t miss new episodes streaming Sundays on Peacock.