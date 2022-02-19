Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter from its Charity Platform

*Amazon reportedly suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform claiming that it failed to disclose what the millions of dollars in donations were used for.

AmazonSmile said in a statement that they had to temporarily suspend the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation after it failed to comply with their policies. “States have rules for nonprofits, and organizations participating in AmazonSmile need to meet those rules. Unfortunately, this organization fell out of compliance with the rules in several states, so we’ve had to temporarily suspend them from the program until they come into compliance,” a spokesperson said.

According to the New York Post, the company also plans to hold additional funds that were donated to Black Lives Matter until they are “back in compliance.”

