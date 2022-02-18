Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Tom Holland On Happiness & Escapism In ‘Uncharted’ | Watch

By JillMunroe
0

*Tom Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the new Sony Pictures Entertainment film, “Uncharted.” Holland stars as Nate, a street-savvy bartender who receives an offer he can’t refuse from a mysterious treasure hunter. The two embark on a global quest to chase down the 500-year-old Magellan fortune worth over five billion dollars.

“Uncharted” started as a PlayStation video game series for Sony back in 2007. Holland shared with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe some nods to the game he believes gamers will appreciate.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: A Miss Cleo Documentary is Coming Soon – Who Knew?!

Uncharted
Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali star in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED. Photo by: Clay Enos

“Growing up, my parents were pretty strict. We were only allowed to play video games on the weekend, said Holland. “But I remember waking up as early as possible on a Saturday to beat my brothers to the Playstation. We would get up earlier for that, than we did for school. I always used to really enjoy it. I love the escapism; I love the sense of adventure. So for me as a young actor, this film ticks every single box.”

And he believes a sense of adventure is what fans of the game will love about the film. “The idea of exploring the unknown. These two characters are dropping everything to go out and explore “Uncharted” places. For me, that’s my favorite aspect of the film, and it’s just interesting to watch it all unfold,” said the actor.

Uncharted
Tom Holland stars as Nathan Drake in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED.

“I was in a different shape when I first started training for this after doing “Spiderman.” Although the stunts are similar, there was a much larger volume of stunts in this film,” said Holland. “For example, in the sequence when I’m hanging out in the back of the plane, I was in a harness for five weeks straight. Every single shot was me strapped up, hanging off the back of this plane or off of these boxes. It was an incredible workload, and I’m happy I got to share it with my two stunt doubles, who are fantastic, and our stunt team who do a great job of keeping us safe,” shared Holland about the physical demands of the role.

Holland’s other favorite aspect of the film is the relationship between the two lead characters. “The back and forth banter the two have is something I love,” said Holland. “That sort of unspoken competition between the two, while obviously being covered by the umbrella that they’re partners. They have a lot of respect for one another while being incredibly irritated by one another. Mark and I had a lot of fun playing around with that on set. For me, that’s one of the best parts, and I think fans will really connect with that.

Uncharted
Braddock (Tati Gabrielle, right foreground), The Scotsman (Steve Waddington, left foreground), Hugo (Pingi Moli, center foreground) and their henchmen track Nate and Sully in Columbia Pictures UNCHARTED. photo by: Clay Enos

“Uncharted” deals with going after something no matter the risks. So what’s something Holland would go to the ends of the earth to seek out?

“Happiness. We’re always searching for ways to be happy and to be home with friends and family. That always makes me very happy,” explained Holland.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. You can catch “Unchartered” in theatres starting Friday, February 18.

Previous articleHow the Lakers Managed to Turn A Contending Team into A Sub-.500 Mess
Next articleAntonio Buchanan: US Marshal Turned Real-Estate Mogul Shares Knowledge in His First Book 
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO