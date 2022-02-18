Tom Holland On Happiness & Escapism In ‘Uncharted’ | Watch

*Tom Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the new Sony Pictures Entertainment film, “Uncharted.” Holland stars as Nate, a street-savvy bartender who receives an offer he can’t refuse from a mysterious treasure hunter. The two embark on a global quest to chase down the 500-year-old Magellan fortune worth over five billion dollars.

“Uncharted” started as a PlayStation video game series for Sony back in 2007. Holland shared with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe some nods to the game he believes gamers will appreciate.

“Growing up, my parents were pretty strict. We were only allowed to play video games on the weekend, said Holland. “But I remember waking up as early as possible on a Saturday to beat my brothers to the Playstation. We would get up earlier for that, than we did for school. I always used to really enjoy it. I love the escapism; I love the sense of adventure. So for me as a young actor, this film ticks every single box.”

And he believes a sense of adventure is what fans of the game will love about the film. “The idea of exploring the unknown. These two characters are dropping everything to go out and explore “Uncharted” places. For me, that’s my favorite aspect of the film, and it’s just interesting to watch it all unfold,” said the actor.

“I was in a different shape when I first started training for this after doing “Spiderman.” Although the stunts are similar, there was a much larger volume of stunts in this film,” said Holland. “For example, in the sequence when I’m hanging out in the back of the plane, I was in a harness for five weeks straight. Every single shot was me strapped up, hanging off the back of this plane or off of these boxes. It was an incredible workload, and I’m happy I got to share it with my two stunt doubles, who are fantastic, and our stunt team who do a great job of keeping us safe,” shared Holland about the physical demands of the role.

Holland’s other favorite aspect of the film is the relationship between the two lead characters. “The back and forth banter the two have is something I love,” said Holland. “That sort of unspoken competition between the two, while obviously being covered by the umbrella that they’re partners. They have a lot of respect for one another while being incredibly irritated by one another. Mark and I had a lot of fun playing around with that on set. For me, that’s one of the best parts, and I think fans will really connect with that.

“Uncharted” deals with going after something no matter the risks. So what’s something Holland would go to the ends of the earth to seek out?

“Happiness. We’re always searching for ways to be happy and to be home with friends and family. That always makes me very happy,” explained Holland.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. You can catch “Unchartered” in theatres starting Friday, February 18.