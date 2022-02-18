The Urban Echelon Club: Venturing into the Uncharted World of NFTs/Non-Fungible Tokens

*Since its May 2019 inception, Urban Echelon Club (UEC) has been on an epic mission. After starting as a stock investment entity, UEC soon added cryptocurrency to its portfolio and is now a significant organization acquiring and selling NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens. For many people on the outside looking in, what UEC is doing with NFTs is unknown, unachievable, and almost impossible to understand.

While most people are still grasping to understand that crypto is a digital currency that doesn’t depend on a government or bank to oversee it or back it, the elevation of NFTs is adding a higher level of non-clarity for individuals to wrap their heads around. Nevertheless, UEC is riding the cutting-edge wave of the future through the organization’s acquisitions of NFTs.

NFTs, according to content experts, prove ownership of a unique digital asset, including art, music, collectibles, videos, or anything else with blockchain technology, which is a network of computers tracking to list who owns what. For most people, including this writer, the uncharted territory of NFTs has more questions than answers, especially why people are paying so much to purchase digital art.

“NFT is something new; it’s in its infancy stage,” says Keith Jefferson, one of the founding members of UEC. “We began learning more about it during the summer of 2021. So far, we’ve gotten twelve NFT collections. We have the Limited Series, the Freedom of the Mind Series, and the Uncle Ed Says Series. The NFTs that we have, we see great value in them. It’s about our expression to the world. We are not here to make a change but add to what someone else has already started.”

According to James Bettis, another founding member of UEC, the organization’s NFTs digital works of art are priced to sell (in Ethereum) between $13,000 and $14 million. The six partners, who live either in California, Alabama, Texas, or Delaware – want much of their financial gains to be used to start a foundation that will empower youth and communities of color. The investment partners also want to acquire real estate and invest in more crypto.

“We are not a club where a fee is paid to be a part of it,” said Jefferson. “It’s where six people have come together with one common goal. We are together as a group, as a family, as a company, knowing there’s no limit as to what we can do.”

The partners are also creating their own NFT animation Marvel-type character soon. More information, according to Bettis, will be forthcoming.

“NFTs are our expression,” said Bettis. “Everywhere that you go in life, you see the architecture or artwork that was in someone’s mind. They had the skills to make their vision come alive, whether it was for service or for someone else to be inspired. We here at UEC want to inspire other people to tap into their artistic gifts, abilities, and talents. That’s what artwork is all about.”

In life, there are people willing to pay big money for art – or what they deem as art – that they love and want. Yet, some people don’t see the value of the artwork in the same light and wouldn’t pay any amount of money to purchase it in any form. However, the world of purchasing digital art is evolving where the crazy is not so crazy for some people.

“The world is moving into a more and more digital world of art,” Bettis said. “UEC is jumping into it with the twelve NFTs that we have. And we will have more NFTs because we want to be a part of this come up.”

“Digital artwork and digital currency will eventually be the new way of life,” Jefferson added. “Right now, UEC is on the ground floor, at the beginning. But we are happy to be a part of something really, really great. We don’t understand it all the way. However, no one really fully understands how NFTs work because with NFTs, there are no limits. All we know is that UEC sees this big wave coming, and we want to be a part of something that’s going to be big even though we don’t know everything about it. While what we are doing sounds crazy and confusing, at the same time, it’s good.”

To see or purchase Urban Echelon Club’s NFT artwork, log on to www.rarible.com or click HERE. To contact UEC, send an email to [email protected]. Follow-on Twitter: @urban_uec.