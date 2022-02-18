Soul Singer Serenades Endangered Monkeys with ‘Sexual Healing and ‘Let’s Get it On’ | WATCH

*Here’s the deal. And don’t laugh (’cause it looks like it worked). Anyway, in the UK, A West Midlands zoo hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to do his thing in hopes that his crooning of “Let’s Get it On” and “Sexual Healing” will inspire its endangered monkeys to ‘get busy’ for mating season.

The soul singer, Dave Largie, was enlisted by the staff at Trentham Monkey Forest in Stoke-on-Trent to sing some of the late soul legend’s greatest hits to the Barbary macaques.

And would you believe that keepers reported seeing some classic Barbary macaque ‘lovey dovey’ action as a result of the impromptu concert? 🙂

By the way, there are fewer than 8,000 Barbary macaque monkeys left worldwide, 140 of which roam freely around Trentham Monkey Forest, according to the Daily Mail.

The tail-less species originates in North Africa in Algeria and Morocco and an estimated 250 Barbary macaques famously live on the Rock of Gibraltar.