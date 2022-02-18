LeBron James Told Coach Krzyzewski to ‘Fix That Motherf–ker’ Kobe Bryant During Olympics

*LeBron James told U.S. Olympic basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski to “fix that motherf–ker” Kobe Bryant during a particular game in the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, according to an SI.com excerpt from the new book on Krzyzewski’s career by New York Post sports columnist Ian O’Connor.

The Post writes:

In an exhibition victory over Australia in Shanghai — O’Connor reports in his new book “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski” — Bryant took some low-percentage shots that didn’t fit the team-first culture Krzyzewski was trying to install. The Duke coach was trying to ensure the Americans didn’t relive their disastrous Olympic experience in Athens four years earlier under then-Detroit Pistons coach Larry Brown.

Players noticed, including James.

“Everyone knew it,” one Team USA staffer says in the book. “They know when another player is being selfish. Players can police themselves, but in this instance, as LeBron was coming out of the game, he said to Mike, ‘Yo, Coach, you’d better fix that motherf–ker,’ as he walked by. He was talking about Kobe.”

The following morning, Krzyzewski asked Bryant for a meeting.

“Coach was nervous,” says one of his staffers. “He knew he had to do it.”

During the meeting, Krzyzewski pulled out a laptop, and showed Bryant video examples of his “bulls–t shots,” before telling him, “There has to be more movement.”

“Bryant just looked right at him and said, ‘I got it, Coach. I got it. Don’t worry about it. Sorry about that,’” a team source told O’Connor.

The US would go on to win its first of three Olympic gold medals under Krzyzewski.

