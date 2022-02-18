Columbus Short Charged with Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment After Arrest

*Earlier this month, actor Columbus Short was arrested for domestic violence.

We reported that police were called to a home in the San Fernando Valley following an argument between Short and his wife, Aida. The situation got so heated it became physical, reports TMZ.

The actor claimed his wife punched him in the face … but he had no marks. On the other hand, cops say when they then spoke to his wife and noticed a minor injury.

Even though the injury did not require medical attention, cops still busted Short for felony domestic violence … because of the injury. However, he wasn’t charged at the time.

READ MORE: Columbus Short Has Been Arrested … Again – For Domestic Battery … Again | VIDEO

Short, 39, has now been charged with one charge of domestic violence and one charge of child endangerment, both misdemeanors. Per People, “The child endangerment charge was filed because the incident allegedly took place in front of a child, per the outlet. The charges were issued by L.A. City Attorney Michael N. Feuer this week.”

If you recall, this isn’t the first time short and his wife Aida got into it and cops had to be called. Back in 2018, he was arrested for domestic violence and ended up pleading no contest and serving 34 days behind bars.

At the time of that arrest, he was already on probation for a bar fight in 2014. Regarding his latest arrest, Short spent about 12 hours locked up before posting a $50K bond.

As reported by PEOPLE, in 2016, Short’s now-wife Karrine Steffans was granted a temporary restraining order against him following a domestic violence incident involving her and her 18-year-old son in separate incidents. Prior to that in 2014, Short’s ex-wife Tuere Tanee Short was granted a temporary restraining order after he drunkenly threatened to kill her.