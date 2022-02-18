Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

Byron Allen Talks Being the Owner of a Major Media Company & More on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

By Fisher Jack
0

Byron Allen & Lee Cowan
Byron Allen & Lee Cowan / CBS News

*Byron Allen, head of a major media company that includes the Weather Channel, TV stations, cable networks and more, says he sees his company as leverage to affect real change in the way corporate America does business, in an interview with Lee Cowan for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 20 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Allen is planning to bid for the Denver Broncos, which, if successful, would make him the first Black majority owner of an NFL franchise. He tells Cowan his media company is worth billions, but he won’t sell it. He sees it as a powerful tool to help not only increase Black issue-oriented programming – but also to demand more widespread inclusion in all areas of the business world.

“Do we or do we not have economic inclusion?” Allen asks. “And the answer is no. … We have to correct the greatest trade deficit in America, which is the trade deficit between white corporate America and Black America.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black History Month USA – OUR ROOTS Roots for ROOTS and STAR TREK Actor

In addition to owning the Weather Channel, which has provided content to CBS News, the Allen Media Group includes 36 television stations, 12 cable networks, six streaming platforms and several distribution companies.

“There are kids out there who look like me that, when they see that, they’re going to, it’s going to change their perspective of themselves,” Allen says of his media empire.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Allen talks with Cowan about his childhood, trying to make it as a stand-up comedian, and why he needed to own his own company.

“You know, when Berry Gordy sold Motown, and I understand why he sold Motown, I was in the back of the room,” Allen says. “And I started crying. I started crying because I felt like we, as African Americans, we have to own something. We don’t own anything.”

Cowan also talks with Allen’s mother, Carolyn Folks.

“I remember he was playing executive when he was, like, 5 and 6 years old,” Folks says. “He had an office. And this office was in the basement.”

“I sat at a desk, and I just talked to imaginary executives,” Byron Allen says.

CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms. Stream CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Paramount+.
source: cbsnews.com

Previous article50 Cent Responds to Fat-Shaming Following Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
Next articleLeBron James Told Coach Krzyzewski to ‘Fix That Motherf–ker’ Kobe Bryant During Olympics
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO