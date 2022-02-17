Wrestling Stars Cody And Brandi Rhodes Are Leaving AEW

*Married professional wrestling stars Cody and Brandi Rhodes are leaving All Elite Wrestling, with Cody said to be eyeing a move back to WWE.

As reported by TMZ, AEW CEO Tony Khan said “Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling.”

The outlet writes: “Sources tell us there was a fallout between Cody and Tony recently … as Khan’s visibility within the company grew. Of course, Cody — who served as Executive VP of the company — was pretty much the OG face of AEW when it debuted in 2019.”

“Cody’s ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long — something new, innovative and lasting,” Khan added.

“I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW.”

READ MORE: Las Vegas Emcee BIGG FEVA’s Bringing Romance Back to Hip Hop with ‘Feel Like’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes)

In his own statement, Cody, son of pro-wrestling icon Dusty Rhodes, said, “I have loved my time at AEW. Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people.”

“The ‘revolution’ was indeed televised, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to be part of that.”

Cody also said this about Khan: “He’s taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honor to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He’s a beautiful soul.”

Read Brandi’s statement via the Instagram post above.

Per the report, Cody first joined WWE in 2006 and after becoming a 2-time Intercontinental Champion, he left the organization in 2016.

According to Sports Illustrated, Cody is indeed returning to WWE.