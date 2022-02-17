Thursday, February 17, 2022
Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, French Montana, T.I. and More Spotted at Jason Lee’s Super Bowl After-party | PHOTOS

By Billie Jordan Sushine
Jason Lee
Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, French Montana, T.I. and More Spotted at Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee's Super Bowl After Party

*On Sunday, February 13th, Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee hosted a private celebrity-filled Super Bowl after-party at Hollywood’s notable Highlight Room. Celebrities included:

  • Teyana Taylor
  • Lil Kim
  • Karrueche 
  • Yaya Mayweather
  • T.I.
  • French Montana
  • Larsa Pippen
  • And more…

Jason Lee is a culture disruptor and multi-media powerhouse that has unlocked the secret to success in Hollywood. He has built an ever-evolving brand and empire through strategic campaign oversight, event production, and influential relationships with stars including Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B, Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather.

Jason Lee
Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, French Montana, T.I. and More Spotted at Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee’s Super Bowl After Party

Lee continues to shine as the face of Hollywood Unlocked with original content like Get Fit or Die Tryin’ and Hustle & Flow, reaching millions of fans on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

For additional information, visit www.hollywoodunlocked.com

Jason Lee’s Super Bowl After-party Pics (by Hesham Abdo):

Source: [email protected]

Billie Jordan Sushinehttp://www.BillieJordan.com

