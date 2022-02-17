*On Sunday, February 13th, Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee hosted a private celebrity-filled Super Bowl after-party at Hollywood’s notable Highlight Room. Celebrities included:

Teyana Taylor

Lil Kim

Karrueche

Yaya Mayweather

T.I.

French Montana

Larsa Pippen

And more…

Jason Lee is a culture disruptor and multi-media powerhouse that has unlocked the secret to success in Hollywood. He has built an ever-evolving brand and empire through strategic campaign oversight, event production, and influential relationships with stars including Tiffany Haddish, Cardi B, Kanye West and Floyd Mayweather.

Lee continues to shine as the face of Hollywood Unlocked with original content like Get Fit or Die Tryin’ and Hustle & Flow, reaching millions of fans on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube.

For additional information, visit www.hollywoodunlocked.com

Jason Lee’s Super Bowl After-party Pics (by Hesham Abdo):



