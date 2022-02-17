Romeo Miller and Girlfriend Welcome First Child: ‘I’m a #GirlDad’

*Romeo Miller has welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Drew Sangster.

The actor/singer and son of Master announced the exciting news on Instagram Monday.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey,” Miller wrote alongside a 39-second video of him and Sangster. “Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

“My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours,” he added. “The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. 💕 I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

Watch the short clip of the happy couple below.

Miller also shared a photo of his daughter at the hospital alongside a snap of himself as an infant.

“Meet Baby R! 🇯🇲🇩🇴🇺🇸 That’s my lil twin!” the new dad wrote before adding in another post, “Daddy is all smiles. 💕”

Master P shared the same photo of the newborn along with the caption: “3 generations of Millers! Baby R aka ‘@romeomiller twin’ Nothing but blessings #Godisgood #weallwegot#MillerGang,” he wrote of his granddaughter.

Congrats to the family!