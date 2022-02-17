Roger Guenveur Smith and Christian Keyes Join Cast of OWN’s ‘All Rise’

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced season three of courtroom drama “All Rise” returns in June with Roger Guenveur Smith and Christian Keyes joining the cast led by Simone Missick, who serves as an executive producer this season alongside showrunner and executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, Smith (Do the Right Thing and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) will portray Judge Marshall Thomas, OWN announced in a recent press release. Keyes (All the Queen’s Men and The Boys) will play Robin (previously played by Todd Wiliams), Lola Carmichael’s husband who has stepped away from the FBI to become a full-time dad.

Per press release, “All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, police and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (series star and executive producer Simone Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice.

READ MORE: OWN Revives Legal Drama ‘All Rise’ for 20-episode Third Season

Ensemble cast members returning for the new season include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, a long-time friend of Lola’s; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as former court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as private defense attorney Amy Quinn. Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Emmy® winner Paul McCrane as Judge Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer. Marg Helgenberger also returns in a recurring role as Supervising Judge Lisa Benner, who shakes up the courthouse with news of a new judge joining the ranks.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. In addition to Harris-Lawrence and Missick, Emmy winner Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein also serve as executive producers.

Episodes from the first two seasons currently air every Tuesday night at 9pm ET/PT on OWN. The first two seasons are available in their entirety to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.