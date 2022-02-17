Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Roger Guenveur Smith and Christian Keyes Join Cast of OWN’s ‘All Rise’

By Ny MaGee
0

Roger Guenveur Smith and Christian Keyes

*OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced season three of courtroom drama “All Rise” returns in June with Roger Guenveur Smith and Christian Keyes joining the cast led by Simone Missick, who serves as an executive producer this season alongside showrunner and executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, Smith (Do the Right Thing and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) will portray Judge Marshall Thomas, OWN announced in a recent press release. Keyes (All the Queen’s Men and The Boys) will play Robin (previously played by Todd Wiliams), Lola Carmichael’s husband who has stepped away from the FBI to become a full-time dad.

Per press release, “All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, police and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Season three is all about new beginnings, picking up the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael (series star and executive producer Simone Missick) awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice. 

READ MORE: OWN Revives Legal Drama ‘All Rise’ for 20-episode Third Season

EURweb.com
Simone Missick / All Rise via Twitter

Ensemble cast members returning for the new season include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, a long-time friend of Lola’s; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as former court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as private defense attorney Amy Quinn. Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Emmy® winner Paul McCrane as Judge Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer. Marg Helgenberger also returns in a recurring role as Supervising Judge Lisa Benner, who shakes up the courthouse with news of a new judge joining the ranks. 

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. In addition to Harris-Lawrence and Missick, Emmy winner Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein also serve as executive producers.

Episodes from the first two seasons currently air every Tuesday night at 9pm ET/PT on OWN. The first two seasons are available in their entirety to stream on HBO Max and Hulu.

Previous article‘Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God’ Returns This Summer
Next articleWendy Williams Posts Video Update About Her Health, Fans Convinced Clip is Old [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO