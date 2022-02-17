Thursday, February 17, 2022
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mamas Had Questions After He Received Condom Vending Machine from Kevin Hart

By Ny MaGee
0

Nick Cannon (L) and actor Kevin Hart (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

*Nick Cannon says it was Kevin Hart who gifted him a condom machine as an early Valentine’s Day following reports that the “Masked Singer” host is expecting his 8th child with a new baby mama.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” Cannon wrote Feb. 7 in the caption of an Instagram photo of the machine packed full of Magnum condoms –see the post below. 

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon said Hart’s prank did not go over well with the mothers of his children, who pressed him with “Who sent you that?” questions, he said. But once Hart admitted that he was behind the condom vending machine, “everybody relaxed,” Cannon added. 

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine as Early Valentine’s Day Gift

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Hart confessed to the prank in an Instagram post of the photo Cannon shared after receiving the condom vending machine.

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️☺️☺️ #PrankWars,” the actor and comedian wrote alongside the image.

In the comment section, Cannon replied, “This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🖕🏾🖕🏾.”

Hart sent Cannon the massive supply of condoms amid news that he and Bre Tiesi are expecting a boy. The announcement comes a month after Cannon lost his 5-month old son Zen — whom he shared with Alyssa Scott — to brain cancer. This will be Tiesi’s first child.

Meanwhile, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion last June. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also has two kids with Brittany Bell.

During an appearance on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman on Wednesday, Cannon shared his views on monogamy and was asked if he planned to have eight children.

“I’m never gonna say that,” Cannon said when asked if “most of these pregnancies were unplanned.”

“I’m going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child,” continued Cannon. “So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.’ “

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

