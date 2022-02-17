LeToya Luckett Wants Critics to Put Some Respect On Her Name

*Singer-turned-actress LeToya Luckett’s latest starring role is in Lifetime’s “Line Sisters” — and it’s a project she hopes will change the perception about her journey since leaving Destiny’s Child.

“I’m never annoyed when somebody brings up Destiny’s Child. I’m so blessed and grateful for the experience of everything,” she tells Page Six.

“I was a little girl, I was 11 years old when I became a part of that group. But when they overdo it and make me feel like that’s my only accomplishment, then it’s like, ‘Now wait a minute.’”

She adds: “I feel like I’m in a place in my life, in my career, where people [aren’t saying], ‘The former member of Destiny’s Child’ … and that’s because of my present work.”

Luckett, 40, was with Destiny’s Child for 3 years and sold millions of records with the hit R&B group. She and LaTavia Roberson departed the DC in 2000.

“I was just there to live my dreams at such a young age. It is still a part of my adulthood — it is something I’m so proud of, regardless of how it ended, when it ended. I’m able to have songs on the radio that my kids can listen to, and they know ‘that was mommy,’ and ‘that was mommy in that video.’ I have all these wonderful stories… I’m a person who likes to see the good in things. I’m optimistic.”

Luckett stars in “Line Sisters” as Valerie in ‘Line Sisters’ on Lifetime. Per the network’s press release, Line Sisters follows four sorority sisters- Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones;) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) – as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive to the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.

“When I did not get a role I [would] look at the girl that did get it. It would make me feel like, ‘Wow, does she have something I didn’t have?’ But at the end of the day, maybe it just wasn’t meant for me and there’s something better coming,” said Luckett.