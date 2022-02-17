Thursday, February 17, 2022
Las Vegas Emcee BIGG FEVA’s Bringing Romance Back to Hip Hop with ‘Feel Like’

By Fisher Jack
*David Lee Smith, A.K.A. Bigg Feva, was born with a musical spirit. At the young age of five, Bigg Feva began singing, for friends and family with an enormous amount of passion.

At the beginning stages of his musical career school talent shows were an outlet for his high-energy performances. Bigg Feva captivated the audience.

As he won first place in every talent show his confidence grew and he became determined to attend every musical opportunity that life had to offer.

While attending elementary and junior high school Bigg Feva continued to perform at family reunions, weddings, and local talent shows. Once enrolled in high school he took music classes that motivated him to learn different types of music. It was there he learned to play concert trumpet. The class helped Bigg Feva identify different melodies and musical notes which would prove to be a tremendous asset in the music world. It provided Bigg Feva with the musical background and ear for music to recognize melodies and musical notes that sets him apart from others. The combination of God-gifted raw talent and formal training proves to have contributed to his “Ear” for music. It is his ear for music that illuminates him during studio sessions.

As a Hip Hop Artist producers are constantly amazed by his ability to arrange vocals as well as his vocal range. Bigg Fev is also a talented writer who writes R&B and Gospel zealously for himself and other artists. The mixture of formal musical training, passion for writing, and a love for quality music transfers to a live performance that is forever remembered by audiences that Bigg Feva captivates while performing across the United States. Most recently Bigg Feva won The Las Vegas Black Music Awards Best Hip Hop category.

Bigg Feva’s hot new single,” You Make Me Feel Like”, is currently in rotation at KCEP Power 88 in Las Vegas Nevada, daradioshow.com, IHeart Radio, Orange Door Music, Fleleetv.com, Independent Urban TV, Impact Record Pool, Pandora, WEMS Radio.com and all HBCU radio stations. Bigg Feva is a multitalented Hip Hop artist who has lent his talent to the music world. It is truly his time to shine.

Big Feva is continuously supported by his personal DJ @deejayspinn and fans worldwide! Catch the FEVA!! IT’S HOTT!!!!!!!!! – Get Bigg Feva at Apple Music.

It is truly his time to shine.
source: BlackCollegeRadio – BiggFeva

