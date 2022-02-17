Does Damon Sims Have A New Boo Thang Or Just A Summer Thang?! in ‘All American: Homecoming’ | WATCH

*From FAMU to Bringston University, Peyton Alex Smith is delightfully introduced to the all American cast in CW’s new spinoff series “All American: Homecoming!“

Written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and directed by Michael Schultz, “All American: Homecoming,” is a young adult sports drama that takes place at the hottest HBCU in town – Bringston University. The show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills, Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) and a MLB-caliber pitcher from Chicago, Damon Sims (Smith) as they juggle the responsibilities of college, sports and the temptations of unsupervised early adulthood.

EURs Tifarah Dixon sat down with Smith to get the juicy dets on what fans can look forward to and if a relationship is truly blossoming between Hicks and Sims.

TD: In the pilot, we see Damon is a man of integrity. In your own words, what drives him as a man and an athlete?

PS: Honestly, that’s the journey he’s on. He’s finding himself. He’s never really had to speak for himself or even dig deep into himself to see how he really feels about baseball or integrity…that’s his whole journey this season. Before now, his mom would tell him to go to practice and train. Now he’s in college, he’s experiencing the freedom to make his own choices for the first time! He goes on the journey of finding out whether he actually loves baseball or if it’s all just been about ‘the bag.’

TD: Whether it’s an episode, scene, theme, or message, what are you MOST excited for fans to see?

PS: Me and you went to HBCUs but I feel like the rest of the world has no idea what that entails. I’m just excited for people to see the experiences you and I had; how the students approach parties, Greek Life (fraternities and sororities), or even class.

“All American: Homecoming” premieres Monday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.