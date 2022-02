*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

I told you many months ago that the actress in the fake relationship with the politician was seeing someone other than the politician. She must want to make that relationship public which is why the public is being told very loudly the actress and politician are no longer a couple.

