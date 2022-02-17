Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

A Miss Cleo Documentary is Coming Soon – Who Knew?!

By Fisher Jack
0

Miss Cleo
Miss Cleo (Getty-MissCleo.com)

*In the 90s, one of the most popular pastimes was watching late-night infomercials, and there was arguably no one bigger than the genre’s most famous star, #MissCleo. It’s been confirmed that an official documentary surrounding the life and controversial career of the late Miss Cleo is currently in the works.

It seemed that back in the late 1990s, you couldn’t escape the incredibly popular Psychic Reader’s Network commercials starring none other than the pop culture fave Miss Cleo—but it all came crashing down when it was discovered that Miss Cleo was actually an actress named Youree Dell Harris, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2016 at age 53. Fast forward to the present, and a documentary all about her iconic rise and tragic fall is coming. @Deadline reports that entertainment studio XTR and production company Majority jointly announced they are in production on a film about Miss Cleo, who was at the center of a billion-dollar fraud investigation.

Directed by Senain Kheshgi, the documentary describes what fans can expect to see. XTR Studio’s description reads, “Claiming to be a shaman from Jamaica, Miss Cleo’s charisma and famous imperatives enabled the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service, to charge callers seeking answers over $1 billion for advice. But in 2002, it all came crashing down when the Federal Trade Commission accused the network and its owners of deceptive advertising, billing, and collection practices, bringing Miss Cleo’s reign as queen of clairvoyance to a dramatic end.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chicago Restaurateur Cancels Grub Hub & Other Apps – ‘I’m Not Making Money’ | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous article‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘They Will NOT Release Chris!’ [WATCH]
Next articleTeyana Taylor, Lil Kim, French Montana, T.I. and More Spotted at Jason Lee’s Super Bowl After-party | PHOTOS
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO