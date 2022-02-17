A Miss Cleo Documentary is Coming Soon – Who Knew?!

*In the 90s, one of the most popular pastimes was watching late-night infomercials, and there was arguably no one bigger than the genre’s most famous star, #MissCleo. It’s been confirmed that an official documentary surrounding the life and controversial career of the late Miss Cleo is currently in the works.

It seemed that back in the late 1990s, you couldn’t escape the incredibly popular Psychic Reader’s Network commercials starring none other than the pop culture fave Miss Cleo—but it all came crashing down when it was discovered that Miss Cleo was actually an actress named Youree Dell Harris, who sadly passed away from cancer in 2016 at age 53. Fast forward to the present, and a documentary all about her iconic rise and tragic fall is coming. @Deadline reports that entertainment studio XTR and production company Majority jointly announced they are in production on a film about Miss Cleo, who was at the center of a billion-dollar fraud investigation.

Directed by Senain Kheshgi, the documentary describes what fans can expect to see. XTR Studio’s description reads, “Claiming to be a shaman from Jamaica, Miss Cleo’s charisma and famous imperatives enabled the Psychic Readers Network, a pay-per-call service, to charge callers seeking answers over $1 billion for advice. But in 2002, it all came crashing down when the Federal Trade Commission accused the network and its owners of deceptive advertising, billing, and collection practices, bringing Miss Cleo’s reign as queen of clairvoyance to a dramatic end.”

