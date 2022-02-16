Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Entertainment

The Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Valentine’s Day Special Verzuz Was All Love | WATCH

By MsSportsJunkie
0

*The Valentine’s Day Special Verzuz was held at a sold-out Avalon in Hollywood, California, one day after Valentine’s Day, and that was not the only anomaly.

Once I got past the half-assed disrespectful not funny comedian whose name I don’t recall, and the threat of having to pay to view the Verzuz due to a paywall, and Instagram Live being uncooperative, to put it mildly, which had Missy Elliot seriously questioning her wi-fi, I settled in to see what Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild are working with these days.

Let’s get the fact that it was not a battle out of the way. They were friendly and very complimentary, almost like a bromance. It was all love.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Will Be NFT Record Label and ‘First Major in the Metaverse’

Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton

The crooner from North Carolina (Anthony), and the neo-soul specialist from Philly (Musiq) went back and forth, showcasing song after song, including Anthony Hamilton’s hits “Can’t Let Go,” “You Made a Fool of Me” and “Charlene” and Musiq Soulchild’s hits “Love,” “Teach Me” and “BUDDY.”

Anthony Hamilton was polished and cool, in mustard-colored pants only someone as suave as he could pull off. His performance made me want to go to an Anthony Hamilton concert, so I could hear the whole version of the songs he was singing. He didn’t miss a beat, and I enjoyed this song portion.

Musiq Soulchild - Getty
Musiq Soulchild – Getty

I have been a Musiq Soulchild fan since his first album, so he didn’t need to do anything special to get my attention. I was looking forward to hearing him sing my favorites and was a little disappointed that he let the audience sing for him…more than a couple of times.

Also, I’m sure everyone, including me, was waiting for him to hit the high note on “Love,” but I guess that is a thing of the past. He did a lot of ad-libbing and scatting, which although I personally liked, based on some of the comments, didn’t go over well with some of the viewing audience. The crowd was split on who won the “battle.” Anthony Hamilton fans remained in his camp, and Musiq Soulchild fans did the same.

The evening had a litany of guests. Anthony brought out Raheen Devaughn, Kevin Ross, Donnell Jones and Leela James. Not to be undone, Musiq brought out Meelah (from the group 702) and Lucky Daye, who sampled Musiq’s “Half Crazy.” At the end of the evening, all of the guests joined Anthony and Musiq onstage, and a crowded stage it was.

Anthony Hamilton - Musiq Soulchild
Anthony Hamilton – Musiq Soulchild

Personally, I think the Verzuz battles have become too commercial and have lost the magic it started with when Timbaland and Swizz Beatz launched them two years ago. After they sold it to Triller, things changed, and not all for the better. Now the battles are in front of a live audience, of course at a cost, and if you want to view it on Triller, it is also at a cost. What started off as free pandemic entertainment, seems to have paid off like the lottery for Swizz and Timbaland…for the fans, not so much, but I guess that depends on how you look at it, and who you ask.

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles-based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected]

Previous articleOver 100 Million People Watched Super Bowl LVI and Halftime Show
Next articleNaturi Naughton’s Fiancé Enforced One-Year ‘No Sex’ Rule
MsSportsJunkie

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO