Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsEvents
Entertainment

Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival – Vibing in the City of Champions and Legends | PHOTOS

By [email protected]et
0

Taste of Inglewood Advertisement: Courtesy Photo

(Inglewood, CA.) The City of Inglewood, Taste of Inglewood and 102.3FM Radio Free KJLH teamed up to present the Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival, or Taste of Inglewood Experience Market Street Vibez, Pregame Extravaganza.

The festive occasion was held on Thursday, February 10, through Saturday, February 12, 2022, on Market Street, between Regent and Nutwood Street, during the Super Bowl LVI Weekend.

The festival drew thousands of local residents, and visitors from the Greater Los Angeles region as well as out of state visitors.

Everyone gathered for three days of great food, stellar entertainment, and marketplace vending and exhibitors.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Simone Biles Gettin’ Ready to Say ‘I do’ – She’s Engaged to NFLer Jonathan Owens | PICs

KJLH’s Guy Black: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Taste of Inglewood Big Festival ranked up in the top tier of best Super Bowl LVI events. The best part is that you didn’t have to ruin your carefully crafted monthly budget to attend the festival. This was by far the hottest ticket in town for the money, can we all say FREE in unison.

The City of Inglewood won the coin toss. They elected to take the football and scored big time with foodies, music aficionados and football fans for the Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival. Attendees strolled up and down Market Street to peruse the offerings of 100 vendors/exhibitors, sample the mouthwatering treats from the smorgasbord of food trucks and food booths, get updated health screens, and pick up information from the community resources tables, while listening to some great music. Everyone was in attendance could agree that the Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival provided a perfect Trifecta- Food, Entertainment and Positive Vibes.

Market Street Signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Speaking of food, Red’s Flavor Table, 254 N. Market Street, not too far from the Taste of Inglewood. Red’s Flavor Table provided catering in the hospitality area for the Main Stage. Catering to serve the musicians, VIP’s and Sponsors is a great testament to the popularity of Red’s Flavor Table a gem on Market Street. The menu for Friday consisted of red beans and rice, mac & cheese, catfish, ribs and brisket. The menu for Saturday featured fried and baked chicken, veggies and shrimp Marilyn pasta. Now that I made you hungry, you owe it to yourself, your family, friends and fellow co-workers to place your next order or better yet, drop in for a visit. You will not be disappointed.

The success of the Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival was due to the sponsors, MVP’s (Most Valuable Partners). Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival sponsors were City of Inglewood, California Department of Public Health, WOW Media, Verizon, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, 102.3FM Radio Free KJLH, MLK Community Healthcare, 2nd by Second CPR, Cali 93.9, Black Beauty and Wellness Foundation, California Black Women’s Health Project, Blue Shield California, Luxe Beauty and Wellness Boutique, Inglewood Family Medical Clinic Los Angeles Clippers, Intuit Dome and Republic Services.

Centinela Hospital Medical Center: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The program got underway on a warm evening, Thursday, February 10th. DJ Luijay of 93.9 was on deck to spin tracks in between acts. Visitors from Los Angeles and out of state were impressed with “This is How We Do It” positive and uplifting vibes that permeated the three-day extravaganza. The stellar lineup featured internationally known artists who has Los Angeles as their home base.

Mariachi Uclatlán is an award-winning student group at UCLA. The members study under the tutelage of Jesus “Chuy” Guzman. Their crowd-pleasing set focused on traditional Mexican music.

Mariachi Uclatlan: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Susie Hansen Latin Band turned up the heat with some Salsa, Cha, Cha, Cha and cumbia to the delight of the salseros dancing in the streets. They performed “Brujeria,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Estoy Pensando en Ti,” and “The Last Time I Saw Jeanine” with guest vocalist Valerie Peterson.

Susie Hansen Latin Band: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Franki J thrilled the crowd with some original tunes. Frank J’s set list featured the tunes “That Girl,” “Daddy’s Little Girl,” “Si Una Vez,” “El Rey” and concluded his set with a generous sprinkling of “Suga Suga.” Keep it going, you are sounding good as you are humming along to these songs.

Franki J: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The City of Inglewood Saluted Vicente Fernandez, El Número Uno, the People’s Son, The King of Mexican Song, “Chente”, legendary Mexican musician. The tribute consisted of a touching and engaging PowerPoint presentation with archival photos and concert footage.

Conguero Poncho Sanchez topped off the evening with a refreshing “Mint Julep” followed by a tasty, but fiery serving of Latin Jazz and Salsa, marinated in a lot of soul.

Poncho Sanchez: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Friday, February 11th– My enjoyment of the festival began with Cherelle on the Nutwood and Market Stage. Cherelle performed “Didn’t Mean to Turn You On,” “Saturday Love,” “Everything I Missed at Home,” to name a few.

Cherelle: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Surface followed on the same stage with “Closer Than Friends,” “The First Time,” “You Are My Everything,” and “Shower Me With Your Love.”

Surface: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Howard Hewitt put on an excellent show performing “I’m For Real,” “Show Me,” “Once, Twice, Three Times,” Second Time Around,” “For The Lover in You,” “Somewhere There’s a Love,” and “A Night to Remember.”

Howard Hewitt: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Biscuits and Gravy dished up a set of funk and classic soul for the Old School class of students dancing in the streets.

Castella, Jon B, Switch, Chante Moore and Confunkshun performance was entertaining and outstanding as they took the crowd down memory lane.

Castella: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Jon B: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Saturday, February 12th– The Nutwood and Market stage was on fire with the energetic and enthusiastic sets by Malik Rice, Kida The Great, Zeia & N’Sessions, Tia P, Yo Yo & Friends, Dana Dane and Dougie Fresh.

Club Nouveau opened day three with timeless hits from their extensive catalog.

Club Nouveau: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Issa Rae was presented the key to the city of her native Inglewood, becoming the first person in its 114- year history to receive the honor. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr., presented Issa Rae with an Award of Recognition, who dubbed her “the Queen of Inglewood.” Mayor James T. Butts Jr. presented Issa Rae with the key to the city after a brief video.

Mayor James T. Butts Jr., and Issa Rae: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Councilmember Alex Padilla, Issa Rae, Mayor James T. Butts Jr., Councilmember George Dotson and Councilwomen Dionne Faulk: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Issa Rae stated, “I’m a little emotional, I’m trying to be a thug right now. The mayor really kind of flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years, so that’s a huge honor. I just want to thank you all so much for your support- thank you to the mayor, thank you to the City of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us showcase this city that I love so much.”

Issa Rae continued “I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, have live in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively and just for being here.” I’m truly honored to receive this. I will always put on for my city: Inglewood, South L.A., Stand Up.”

Issa Rae remained on stage to introduce performer TeaMarr, the first artist on her Raedio Music Label. TeaMarr gained new fans while brilliantly and superbly performing a set of original tunes “I’m That,” “Colors,” “Pipe Dreams,” “Shoo Fly,” “Stress Free,” “Show Me Love,” “Jarrrvis,” and “One Job.”

TeaMarr: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Lenny Williams, the former vocalist with Tower of Power, was captivating during his time in the spotlight. He immediately connected with the audience on the tunes “The Love I Lost,” “I’ll Be There,” “This Time It’s Real,” “You Are Still a Young Man,’ “I Could Never Make You Unhappy.” He caused a few people to blush when he got down and dirty with the blues on “Didn’t Know that It Was Your Momma” and other double entendre banter. Lenny Williams held the crowd in the palm of his hands as he continued with “Clean Up Women” followed by a few choruses of songs by Curtis Mayfield, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles and The Temptations, and concluded his set with “Cause, I Love You.”

Lenny Williams: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

The program continued with the dynamic and soulful sounds of Loose Ends. Their high-octane set featured the tunes “Stay A Little While Child,” “Gonna Make You Mine,” “Don’t You Ever,” “Real Love,” “Watching You,” “Mr. Bachelor.” They slowed the tempo down for “You Can’t Stop the Rain” while featuring the background singers in the spotlight. They revved it up again on “Hanging on a String” and “Slow Down.”

Loose Ends: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Tony Tone Tone and Original Lakeside took the party atmosphere up a notch in their respective time slot to close out the Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival on a rousing note. This was a perfect segue to the exciting Super Bowl LVI, between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Tony Tone Toni: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

Previous articleAsm. Gipson Demands Probe into Bomb Threat at California’s Only HBCU
[email protected]
Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO