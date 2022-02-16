Wednesday, February 16, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

George Carlin’s Daughter on What Her Late Father Would Say to the Cancel Culture Movement

By Ny MaGee
0

George Carlin, Credit: HBO

*HBO is set to take a deep dive into the life and work of late-great comedian George Carlin in a two-part documentary directed by Judd Apatow (HBO’s “Girls,” “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”) and Michael Bonfiglio (HBO’s “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers”).

Per the network, the synopsis reads: GEORGE CARLIN’S AMERICAN DREAM chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on “The Tonight Show” over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. Carlin’s ability to zoom in on societal ills has proven eerily prophetic and much of his work resonates today with alarming (and still hilarious) clarity. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time.

Per press release, the documentary tracks Carlin’s rise to fame and opens an intimate window into Carlin’s personal life, including his childhood in New York City, his long struggle with drugs that took its toll on his health, his brushes with the law, his loving relationship with Brenda, his wife of 36 years, and his second marriage to Sally Wade. Intimate interviews with Carlin and Brenda’s daughter, Kelly Carlin, offer unique insight into her family’s story and her parents enduring love and partnership.

READ MORE: Sandra Oh Says ‘Killing Eve’ Has Been a ‘Tremendous Gift’ [EUR Exclusive]

The documentary features a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival material including archival films, photos, audio recordings, letters, and diaries and interviews with Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, W. Kamau Bell, Sam Jay, Judy Gold, Jon Stewart, and others. Joining them to share their memories of Carlin are daughter Kelly Carlin, manager Jerry Hamza, second wife Sally Wade, and others.

EURweb’s Ny MaGee caught up with Kelly Carlin during the HBO TCA panel on Feb. 15, and noted how lately, several comedians have spoken about how “cancel culture” is making it challenging for them to be great. Carlin was absolutely fearless with his standup comedy and his material was brutally honest. So I asked Kelly if her father was serving up his style of comedy today, what would he say to the cancel culture movement?

“Well, I think he always made it very clear his stance about political correctness. He never believed that less speech is good for a society and less speech doesn’t actually protect people,” Kelly Carlin said.

“So he had a pretty strident First Amendment, absolutist stance on that. But at the same time, as a human being, and even as a comic, he never believed in punching down. He always fought for the underdog and tried to lift the underdog up or anyone else who was oppressed by the system. My dad was lucky. He had a very loyal audience and he would go out every 18 months to different markets and different cities,” she explained. “And I think he’d still be able to say whatever he wanted to say right now, and I don’t know if he would use all of the social media and all of that kind of stuff, but I think he would definitely play with it.”

She continued, “And the thing is, because he’s not here, we don’t get to have his angle on it, which I know would blow all of our minds and we would all go, wow, I’ve never thought about it that way because that’s the genius of what he did. So, I really wish he was here. I try to piece together the clues also. But I know he really believed in letting people say what they had to say.”

And there you have it, folks!

“George Carlin’s American Dream” will debut this May on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Previous articleSnoop Dogg Says Death Row Will Be NFT Record Label and ‘First Major in the Metaverse’
Next articleRIP Cleveland Radio Pioneer Lynn Tolliver, Dead at Age 71
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO