Charlamagne Has Serious Advice for Ye & Says Folks Need to Stop ‘D-riding Dysfunction’ | WATCH

*#CharlamagneThaGod not only has a couple of advice tips on how to treat Kim K for #KanyeWest while calling out his “behavior.” He also says people are only supporting him because he’s rich and folks need to stop “d-riding dysfunction.” Whoah!

Also, Kardashian recently asked West to stop his Pete Davidson threats before someone does something dangerous to the Saturday Night Live comedian. The Breakfast Club included Kardashian’s reaction in their Rumor Report segment and Charlamagne weighed in.

“Kanye is the epitome of just because someone does something good for you doesn’t mean they’re good for you,” he said.

“Like I’ve said before, in regards to the streets, he’s gon’ learn that wolves don’t make great house pets. He needs to stop playin’ like that,” he added. “And Also, Kim K has been rich her whole life. She’s been rich since she was born. Right? Now, she’s wealthy. So, what do you give the woman who has everything? Normalcy.”

Here are some reactions …

