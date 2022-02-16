Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Charlamagne Has Serious Advice for Ye & Says Folks Need to Stop ‘D-riding Dysfunction’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Charlamagne Tha God - Kanye West (screenshot)
Charlamagne Tha God – Kanye West (screenshot)

*#CharlamagneThaGod not only has a couple of advice tips on how to treat Kim K for #KanyeWest while calling out his “behavior.” He also says people are only supporting him because he’s rich and folks need to stop “d-riding dysfunction.” Whoah!

Also, Kardashian recently asked West to stop his Pete Davidson threats before someone does something dangerous to the Saturday Night Live comedian. The Breakfast Club included Kardashian’s reaction in their Rumor Report segment and Charlamagne weighed in.

“Kanye is the epitome of just because someone does something good for you doesn’t mean they’re good for you,” he said.

“Like I’ve said before, in regards to the streets, he’s gon’ learn that wolves don’t make great house pets. He needs to stop playin’ like that,” he added. “And Also, Kim K has been rich her whole life. She’s been rich since she was born. Right? Now, she’s wealthy. So, what do you give the woman who has everything? Normalcy.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Floyd Mayweather Says He's 'Proud' Daughter Had Baby with Rapper NBA YoungBoy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

Here are some reactions …

lady_cee04: He 100% right
msthng1: I normally don’t agree with him, but in this case he’s absolutely right
jacobyork: Tell me you’re mad he did drink champs instead of bc without telling me your mad he ….
talkinnonsensepod: Charlamagne is speaking straight facts
hazelmarie.4: He’s not lying 👏‼️‼️

Fisher Jack

