Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Tiki Barber Catches Heat for Defending NFL Owners Amid ‘Racism’ Claims

By Ny MaGee
Tiki Barber (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

*Retired New York Giants star Tiki Barber is catching heat for declaring that the NFL is “not racist” after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the league and several teams.

Earlier this month, Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, the Broncos, and the Giants, alleging racist practices during the hiring process for coaches and executives.

“This is about changing the hiring practices in the National Football League, and that’s what this lawsuit is about,” Brian said on CNN. “I want to coach football that’s what I’m called to do.”

In the lawsuit, he alleges that the NFL “is racially segregated and is managed much like a plantation.”

As reported by moguldom.com, the Miami Dolphins fired Flores in January “after he delivered two of the best seasons they’ve had in years,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: Robert Griffin III Defends Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Amid Hype About His Racial Identity

Per the report, six NFL teams have never hired a Black general manager or head coach full-time, including the Giants.

“I just don’t think that the Maras, who I’ve known for 25 years, are racist,” Barber said, about the family that owns the Giants during his CBS sports talk show, “Tiki & Tierney,” on Feb. 2. Barber played as a running back for the New York Giants from 1997 to 2006. 

“I’m not willing to scream and yell that the Giants, an organization that I revere, that I had a great relationship with, to say that they’re racist simply because they haven’t had a black head coach or a black quarterback,” Barber said. The team has had a Black general manager. 

The Maras “embraced me like I was family,” Barber said. “I know them intimately, so when I say I don’t believe they’re racist, it’s because I know they’re not … I know they’re not a racist organization.”

Black Twitter users were quick to label Baber a “coon” for defending the NFL owners.

One Twitter user noted that “I can’t say what I want to say about this guy because my account will be suspended but this is the type of black man who enjoys being the only black man in the room please trust and believe.” A follow-up tweeted said, “This is the same man who left another white woman who was pregnant with his child for the white woman you see on the picture now. Y’all Brothers out there watch out for guys like this this they’re just as dangerous as any racist white man.”

To clarify, Barber actually left his Asian wife back in the day for his white female intern.

“The thing about Tiki Barber and other black players and coaches defending the white owners is, it’s never reversed. Whenever something blatantly racist happens to us, no other white players or owners come out and say, ‘yes this was a racist attack/move/institution’,” tweeted @Matthew_Gaskin.

“Tiki Barber on CNN cooning,” tweeted @JA5O4.

“Of course, Tiki Barber would get his Sambo ass on CNN to defend the NY Giants,” tweeted @DarlingEbony.

Ny MaGee
