Roots Picnic in Philly is Back! Lineup Includes Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Chief Keef & More | WATCH

*(Philadelphia, PA) – The Roots and Live Nation Urban proudly announce the return of “Roots Picnic.” For the first time in-person since 2019, the annual festival headlined, hosted, and curated by the GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop luminaries will take over the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA, for two days of music, art, and culture on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 2022. A special fan club presale goes live today at 10 am ET, while general on-sale begins on Friday, February 18th at 10 am ET. Weekend or limited single-day tickets will be available as well as VIP packages—HERE.

For the first time ever, Mary J Blige, fresh off a performance at Super Bowl LVI, and The Roots will join forces on stage to headline the proceedings with a once-in-a-lifetime set. Assembling possibly the biggest and boldest lineup in the festival’s history, the bill includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton, Muni Long, and more. Check out the full confirmed lineup below.

Offering an inimitable experience, “Roots Picnic” once again features the fan-favorite Podcast Stage curated by Wallo267 and Gillie The King. Highlighted by live podcasts of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Questlove Supreme, and more, the concourse also boasts various activations and engagements, ranging from film to social justice.

“After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park,” says Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, The Roots manager, and co-founder of the event. “This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true.”

Bringing “Roots Picnic” worldwide, YouTube will serve as the exclusive host for the festival. It will stream live on the group’s Official YouTube Channel. Fans can subscribe to The Roots’ channel now to revisit some of the incredible content and performances from the 2020 virtual “Roots Picnic” here.

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War On Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. “Roots Picnic” isn’t just a cornerstone of the group’s career, but a cornerstone of the culture.

LINEUP:

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protoje

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Rory & Mal

Questlove Supreme

Earn Your Leisure

Whoreible Decisions

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious

FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris

Around the Way Curls

Podcast Bols

Disruptors in the Culture

**Lineup subject to change

