Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer to Host Oscars | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Photo credit: Getty/Twitter

*Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall have been tapped to host this year’s Academy Awards.

“Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars… Now, multiply that by three,” says Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment in a statement.

“I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well,” says Oscars’ show producer Will Packer. “Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

READ MORE: 94th Oscars Noms Announced! – Denzel, Will Smith Score Nods for ‘Macbeth’ and ‘King Richard’

“Will is a powerhouse producer who has enjoyed success across all movie genres. He’s already bringing a boundless energy and a focus on innovation to this year’s Oscars, to entertain the widest spectrum of fans.  Many wonderful surprises ahead!” said Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

“The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me.  I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life.  What an honor!” said Packer in a statement when he was announced as EP of the awards show.

“There is no one better than Will Packer to celebrate our collective love for cinema,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.  “Will is a world-class hitmaker and the ideal producer to capture the prestige of The Oscars and deliver a powerful and moving event.”

Meanwhile, for a complete list of nominees, visit the official Oscars website,oscar.com.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards

Performance by an actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”
Will Smith in “King Richard”
Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur in “CODA”
Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”
J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”
Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”

Performance by an actress in a leading role
Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”
Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”
Judi Dench in “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

Best animated feature film of the year
“Encanto” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
“Luca” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
“Raya and the Last Dragon” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Achievement in directing
“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh
“Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi
“Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion
“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg

Best documentary feature
“Ascension” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
“Attica” Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
“Writing with Fire” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
“Coming 2 America” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
“Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
“Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
“House of Gucci” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)
“Be Alive” from “King Richard”
Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”
Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best motion picture of the year
“Belfast” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
“CODA” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
“Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
“Drive My Car” Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
“Dune” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
“King Richard” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
“Licorice Pizza” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
“Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Original screenplay
“Belfast” Written by Kenneth Branagh
“Don’t Look Up” Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
“King Richard” Written by Zach Baylin
“Licorice Pizza” Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
“The Worst Person in the World” Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

