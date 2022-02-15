Naomi Campbell Poses with 9-Month-Old Daughter for Vogue U.K.

*Naomi Campbell is giving fans a glimpse of her 9-month-old daughter as the two grace the cover of British Vogue‘s March issue.

Campbell, 51, gushes about motherhood in the issue, and her baby reveal comes after she announced back in May that she welcomed her first child via a surrogate.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the model tells British Vogue, adding that not many people knew she was going to become a mom at the time.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she shares. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Supermodel @NaomiCampbell stars on the March issue cover – introducing her daughter to the world for the very first time. “She wasn’t adopted,” Naomi tells British Vogue, “she’s my child.” Read the full story: https://t.co/iAKOVZMVNb pic.twitter.com/VVbIhUkT6s — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 14, 2022

She continues, “…it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” later answering “why not?” to the idea of adding more kids to her family.

Campbell tells the publication that being a new mom has made her feel like “a kid again.”

“I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of,” she says.

“Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”

When Campbell announced back in May that she welcomed her first baby, she wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,”

Campbell’s mother Valerie Morris-Campbell also shared the post of a photo showing the supermodel cradling her daughter’s tiny feet.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” the proud mother says. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” Campbell shares, adding, “I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Campbell has not yet revealed her daughter’s name.