Marques Houston, Keith Sweat Talk About Their Tubi Musical ‘Howard High’ (Watch)

*Are yall up on Tubi? It’s Fox’s ad-supported streaming service (like NBC’s Peacock), and it’s celebrating Black History Month with a free offering of “Howard High,” a musical from former Immature singer Marques Houston and the group’s former manager-turned-filmmaker Chris Stokes.

Houston executive produces and stars in the film about a high school musical group that must compete against a rival school in order to save their arts program, while also battling issues from the inside. Much like ABC’s brilliant “Abbot Elementary,” “Howard High” sheds light on the challenges schools face in underfunded neighborhoods.

Houston, father of 2-month old daughter Zara with wife Miya, plays Howard High teacher Michael Kirsh, who spearheads his students’ effort to battle their rival school led by teacher Emit Turner, played by Keith Sweat.

The Associated Press caught up with Houston and Sweat to talk about the film. Houston also discusses if he’d ever reunite with Immature/IMx, and Sweat also discusses his longevity in an entertainment career that spans more than three decades.

Watch below:

“Howard High” will be available for streaming on Tubi, alongside other programming that highlights Black stories and talent throughout Black History Month.