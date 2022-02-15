Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Black Films

Marques Houston, Keith Sweat Talk About Their Tubi Musical ‘Howard High’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Marques Houston
Marques Houston talks Howard High with the Associated Press on Feb. 11, 2022

*Are yall up on Tubi? It’s Fox’s ad-supported streaming service (like NBC’s Peacock), and it’s celebrating Black History Month with a free offering of “Howard High,” a musical from former Immature singer Marques Houston and the group’s former manager-turned-filmmaker Chris Stokes.

Houston executive produces and stars in the film about a high school musical group that must compete against a rival school in order to save their arts program, while also battling issues from the inside. Much like ABC’s brilliant “Abbot Elementary,” “Howard High” sheds light on the challenges schools face in underfunded neighborhoods.

Houston, father of 2-month old daughter Zara with wife Miya, plays Howard High teacher Michael Kirsh, who spearheads his students’ effort to battle their rival school led by teacher Emit Turner, played by Keith Sweat.

The Associated Press caught up with Houston and Sweat to talk about the film. Houston also discusses if he’d ever reunite with Immature/IMx, and Sweat also discusses his longevity in an entertainment career that spans more than three decades.

Watch below:

“Howard High” will be available for streaming on Tubi, alongside other programming that highlights Black stories and talent throughout Black History Month.

Previous articleIssa Rae Receives Key to City of Inglewood: ‘I’m Trying to Be a Thug Right Now’
Next articleRosario Dawson and Sen. Cory Booker Split After 2-year Relationship
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO