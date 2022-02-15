Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

George Zimmerman’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Parents of Trayvon Martin Dismissed

By Ny MaGee
0

George Zimmerman - Trayvon Martin (inset)
George Zimmerman – Trayvon Martin (inset)

*A Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman’s defamation and conspiracy lawsuit against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin

Zimmerman was acquitted back in 2012 for racially profiling an unarmed Trayvon and fatally shooting the 17-year-old. Zimmerman filed a lawsuit against Martin’s family and Florida prosecutors, claiming they conspired to present false evidence in the homicide trial. 

Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder but claimed he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Martin.

Per Complex, Judge John Cooper wrote in his order that Zimmerman didn’t show “any fraudulent representation,” and that “There can be no claim for conspiracy to defraud if there is no adequately stated claim for fraud,” Cooper wrote. 

READ MORE: George Zimmerman Hits Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg with $265M Defamation Lawsuit

Sybrina Fulton, right, and Tracy Martin, parents of slain teen Trayvon Martin (AP Photo/Orlando Sentinel, Joe Burbank, Pool)

Zimmerman filed the lawsuit against Martin’s parents in late 2019, as well as their lawyer Ben Crump, accusing them of trying to “destroy his good will and reputation in the community.”

Zimmerman’s lawsuit, filed in Polk County Circuit Court (Florida), was looking to collect $100million in civil damages for defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

In addition to Martin’s parents and Crump, the lawsuit also named Brittany Diamond Eugene, Rachel Jeantel and HarperCollins Publishers for releasing a book by Martin’s parents titled “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

Zimmerman also sued Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg in 2020 for Twitter posts that he claimed defamed him, USA Today reported. A federal court in Florida dismissed the lawsuit shortly after it was filed, according to reports. 

Previous articleWatch: It’s Been 5 Years Since 2 NC Churches – One Black, One White – Merged to Attempt Racial Reconciliation
Next articleLeticia ‘Moses’ Oceguera Makes History As First Female Coach of UC Merced’s Men’s Basketball Team | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO