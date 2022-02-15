George Zimmerman’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Parents of Trayvon Martin Dismissed

*A Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman’s defamation and conspiracy lawsuit against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, the parents of Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman was acquitted back in 2012 for racially profiling an unarmed Trayvon and fatally shooting the 17-year-old. Zimmerman filed a lawsuit against Martin’s family and Florida prosecutors, claiming they conspired to present false evidence in the homicide trial.

Zimmerman was charged with second-degree murder but claimed he was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Martin.

Per Complex, Judge John Cooper wrote in his order that Zimmerman didn’t show “any fraudulent representation,” and that “There can be no claim for conspiracy to defraud if there is no adequately stated claim for fraud,” Cooper wrote.

Zimmerman filed the lawsuit against Martin’s parents in late 2019, as well as their lawyer Ben Crump, accusing them of trying to “destroy his good will and reputation in the community.”

Zimmerman’s lawsuit, filed in Polk County Circuit Court (Florida), was looking to collect $100million in civil damages for defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

In addition to Martin’s parents and Crump, the lawsuit also named Brittany Diamond Eugene, Rachel Jeantel and HarperCollins Publishers for releasing a book by Martin’s parents titled “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

Zimmerman also sued Senator Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg in 2020 for Twitter posts that he claimed defamed him, USA Today reported. A federal court in Florida dismissed the lawsuit shortly after it was filed, according to reports.