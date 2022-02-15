Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Bow Wow in Talks to Create Morning Radio Show

By Ny MaGee
0

Rapper Bow Wow  (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams /Wire Image)

*Shad Moss, famously known as Bow Wow, claims he is in talks to create his own morning show. 

“They thought I was playing when I said I want my own morning show on the radio in ATL,” he wrote in a tweet. “Welp… the talks have started!”

Meanwhile, as reported by Revolt, the veteran hip-hop star recently was asked recently i he has any regrets in his music career, and Bow admitted that the probably wouldn’t rap if he could turn back the hands of time. 

“Just been actor and never touched music,” he responded to a fan. 

Last summer, following his Verzuz battle against Soulja Boy, Bow expressed how he really feels about the rap game. 

READ MORE: Bow Wow Mocked Over ‘Small Boat Party’, Upgrades to Bigger Size [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss)

“Y’all niggas see why I don’t be wanting to rap no motherf*cking more?” Bow said in a clip shared on social media. “This is exactly why I’m at peace. I’m at peace man. I like hosting my sh*t, making more money than half of y’all rap niggas. I like doing my podcast. This sh*t right here is the number one reason why a nigga don’t wanna rap no more. This is the reason why. I do movies, and I do so much other sh*t. It’s because rap sh*t brings stress….I don’t f*ck with rap. I hate doing this shit.”

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow both took to social media ahead of their Verzus battle to trade shots at each other. 

“Soulja, I have so many No. 1s,” Bow Wow said at the time in an Instagram video. “If you go on Google right now and you type in ‘Rappers with the most No. 1s,’ you will see Drake first, Eminem, Lil Wayne. I’m on a list with a lot of greats. There ain’t a lot of us.”

Bow Wow confirmed their Verzuz event after Soulja Boy claimed he was scared to face off against him. 

“Bow Wow scared of me, man. You see when Romeo said something, he jumped right on it but as soon as they said “Big Draco” name, Bow Wow be quiet as hell making up all types of excuses, man. Bow Wow knows what’s up with me,” Soulja told Tampa Bay’s Wild 94.1. 

“He know everybody in the world, everybody on Twitter, everybody say they wanna see Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy, but he wanna battle Romeo ’cause he know he gon’ win that one and he know Big Draco gon’ give him that real smoke,” Soulja said at the time in an interview with 94.1.

Meanwhile, despite this anti-rap rant, Bow says he’s working on his last album, per Snoop Dogg‘s request. 

“Snoop told me no way you can retire before me,” Bow Wow previously tweeted. “You owe us one more. Speak on all the real shit that we wanna know you been going through. Put it song and watch it flourish. – nuff said unc! #lastone.”

Previous articleWendy Williams Reacts to Reports About Her Ailing Mental Health
Next articleTou Thao: One of the Other Cops in Geo. Floyd Killing is First to Testify in Civil Rights Trial | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO