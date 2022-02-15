Actor-Singer-Dancer Anthony Lewis Shines in ‘Howard High’ on Tubi | WATCH

*Hollywood, CA – Pop and R&B singer Anthony Lewis can do it ALL – literally! The multi-talented singer-songwriter-dancer can also act in a BIG WAY!

Born in Los Angeles to parents who passed down their singing and acting talents to him, Anthony is probably one of the most focused young men in tinsel-town. His ‘work ethic’ is one that is driven and more driven. At any given day, which is daily for him, you can find him honing his ‘acting chops’ or in the studio working on new music.

If he isn’t perfecting his craft, you might even catch him playing in a pick-up basketball game with his friend Chris Brown.

Active as an entertainer, since he was a toddler, the clean-cut Lewis developed his voice in the church. As a teenager, he built a following on YouTube through uploaded covers of contemporary pop hits such as Bruno Mars’ Grenade and Frank Ocean’s Thinkin Bout You.

His debut single, a blend of 2 Chainz’ 2012 hit I’m Different and Soul for Real’s 1995 R&B classic Candy Rain — with a guest appearance from rapper Billy Bang released in 2014 caught the attention of music lovers everywhere. His video, It’s Not My Fault featuring the King of South himself, rapper T.I. garnered nearly 2 million views.

Anthony went on to join and star in Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour.

Fast forward to 2022, his latest starring role as “Devin” in the hit film Howard High, which premiered on Tubi, February 4 for Black History Month delivered strong ratings.

Howard High follows a high school musical group that must compete against a rival school in order to save their arts program, while also battling issues from the inside. Based on the 2020 hit TV mini-series, now available on Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.

In addition to Lewis’, director Christopher B. Stokes, the film from Footage Films also features an ensemble cast that also includes Chrissy Stokes (“Southland”), Earanequa Carter, Veronika Bozeman (“Karen”), Jarell Houston (“You Got Served”), Christian Gonzalez and Kida Burns (“Battlefield America”), as well as Keith Sweat, Marques Houston, Ross Fleming, Hannah Malone, Deonte Jackson, Rayan Lopez, Diany Arias, Asha Franklin and Lindsay Diann.

The Howard High original soundtrack featuring Anthony Lewis and the other cast members released on February 4 is now available on all digital platforms.

Lewis is receiving “rave reviews” for his performance in Howard High.

The entertaining and fun-loving film that sheds light on the challenges students and school arts programs face in underfunded neighborhoods is resonating with viewers.

Unlike many who credit their career achievements to their talent, Lewis says his success has come from being very focused and making a decision to work harder than anyone around him.

He says, “When most people are sleeping, I’m either in the gym or in the studio.”

Keep your eye on Anthony Lewis – ‘a sure fire’ superstar heading ‘all the way up!’

Follow Anthony Lewis on his social media platforms: @anthonylewisofficial