Tuesday, February 15, 2022
23rd Black College Expo™ Returns to LA with LIVE Event Celebrating Black History Month

CE - Kel win dollars for college
BCE Ambassador Kel Mitchell and Founder Dr. Theresa Price celebrate with scholarship winners prior to COVID.

*Diamond Bar, California – National College Resources Foundation producers of the 23rd Annual Black College Expo™ is proud to present the expo IN PERSON this year Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.  Attendees can meet with colleges and participate in workshops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an After Show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Students can get accepted on the spot, get their college application fees waived, and receive millions in scholarships.  This event helps high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college.  In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to motivating and informative seminars and workshops which includes Boomin’ Careers, How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, a special seminar on Crypto Currency for Kids and Young adults, and new this year a President’s Forum featuring HBCU Presidents.  The Black College Expo™ is open to students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds. Black College Expo will have (48) scholarship recipients. This is the largest number of scholarship winners in the 23-year history.

NCRF LOGOThis year’s expo is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army, Southern California Edison, Union Bank, Wells Fargo, So Cal Gas, Disney, Warner Media, Nickelodeon, WSS, and Honda, powered by National College Resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, Foundation Clothing Co.

*COVID 19 protocol restrictions according to the State of California will be followed.

BCE-LogoAbout the Black College Expo 
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools.  BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions.  NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students.  NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.

For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email [email protected]. 
source: Black College Expo

