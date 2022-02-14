Whoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’ After Suspension for ‘Tough Conversations’ | WATCH

*Whoopi Goldberg is back! The co-host of the “The View” returned on Monday; ending a suspension that stemmed from her controversial comments she made about the Holocaust.

While opening the show, Whoopi shared how happy and honored she is to return to the set. She said that despite the big controversy over saying the “holocaust was not about race,” she told viewers “We’re going to keep having tough conversations because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They’re important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity.”

She added, “There’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are The View and this is what we do,” she said. “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could. It’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. That’s what we try to do every day. I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful, and I hope it keeps important conversations happening,” she said.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Drops Kid Cudi From ‘Donda 2’ Album Amid Pete Davidson Feud